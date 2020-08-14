Health Vietnam records 18 new COVID-19 cases on August 14 afternoon Vietnam on August 14 afternoon recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 929, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Another five COVID-19 patients in Da Nang recover Five COVID-19 patients in the central city of Da Nang were declared to have fully recovered on August 14.

Health Medical centres told to step up COVID-19 prevention measures Health care facilities have been told to step up screening measures and early tests for SARS-CoV-2 for patients and health workers with symptoms.