Politics HCM City marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam - Australia diplomatic ties The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on February 24 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam - Australia diplomatic relations (February 26, 1973 - 2023).

Politics Vietnam-Australia relations at best-ever development: expert The Vietnam-Australia relations are at their best-ever development in both strategic scope and depth, a researcher has said, stressing that economic and trade cooperation is considered a priority in promoting the bilateral relations.

Politics Vietnam now turns thriving, dynamic, modern, middle-income country: Former Australian Ambassador From a backward, poor and essentially rural-based society and economy, isolated from the rest of the world, Vietnam has developed into a thriving, dynamic, modern, middle-income country with extensive international commercial and human links, former Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Graham Alliband has said.