Politics PM receives outgoing Thai Ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 27 hosted a reception for Thai Ambassador Nikorndej Balankura who came to bid farewell to the Vietnamese Government leader at the end of his tenure.

Politics HCM City, Canada boast huge potential for cooperation Ho Chi Minh City and Canada should sign Memoranda of Understanding and promote delegation exchange to concretise their cooperation as they have potential to work together in various sectors, running the gamut of agriculture, industry, service, science-technology and education, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said on March 27.

Politics Historical values of Dien Bien Phu Victory spotlighted Experts and scholars gathered in Hanoi on March 27 for a conference to spotlight the historical values of the Dien Bien Phu Victory against the French colonists in 1954.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.