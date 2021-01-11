Action programme to promote all-round development of children
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed off a national action programme for children for 2021 - 2030, aiming to ensure the realisation of children’s rights and their all-round development and create a safe, healthy, and friendly living environment for them.
Children at a kindergarten class (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed off a national action programme for children for 2021 - 2030, aiming to ensure the realisation of children’s rights and their all-round development and create a safe, healthy, and friendly living environment for them.
In the first goal about children’s development and health and nutrition care, the programme looks to raise the rate of children aged eight and younger accessing support services for comprehensive development to 90 percent by 2025 and 95 percent by 2030.
It plans to increase the rate of children less than one year of age getting all the eight vaccines recommended for them to 97 percent by 2025 and 98 percent by 2030, and have this rate at 98 percent among under-five children in the next 10 years.
The first goal also targets lower rates of under-five children suffering from malnutrition related to weight, height, and obesity.
The second goal about child protection aims to bring the rate of children with special disadvantages down to less than 6.5 percent by 2025 and 6 percent by 2030, and respectively raise the rate of those receiving care and assistance to 90 percent and 95 percent.
Under this programme, the rate of abused children is expected to be reduced to below 4.5 percent and 4 percent, and the rate of child and adolescent labourers aged 5 - 17 to 4.9 percent and 4.5 percent by 2025 and 2030, respectively.
The ratio of children suffering from accidents is hoped to decrease to 550 and 500 per 100,000 by 2025 and 2030, and the ratio of child fatalities caused by accidents to 16 and 15 per 100,000, respectively.
The third goal is about education, culture, and entertainment for children. Accordingly, the programme plans to raise the rate of under-five children covered by pre-school education to 99.1 percent by 2025 and 99.3 percent by 2030, those completing primary education to 97 percent and 99 percent, and junior high school education to 88 percent and 93 percent.
Apart from further cut down dropout rates, it also looks to have 95 percent of schools providing child mental health services in the next five years.
In the fourth goal about children’s participation in child-related issues, 30 percent and 35 percent of children aged seven and over are set to be consulted about these issues in suitable forms by 2025 and 2030.
The programme plans to improve awareness of participation rights and capacity for 85 percent and 90 percent of children in the next five and 10 years, and increase the rate of children taking part models and activities that promote children’s participation rights to 30 percent and 35 percent, respectively./.