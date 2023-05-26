Society Bac Giang province’s Viet Yen district to gain city status by 2030 Viet Yen district of the northern province of Bac Giang is working hard to get itself recognised as a town by 2025 and a city by 2030, according to Chairman of the district People’s Committee Nguyen Dai Luong.

Society National Strategy on Tobacco Harm Prevention and Control to 2030 approved Vietnam is striving to reduce the rate of tobacco use among males aged from 15 to less than 39% in the 2023 – 2025 period as set out in the freshly-approved National Strategy on Tobacco Harm Prevention and Control to 2030.

Society UN Day of Vesak celebrated in Hanoi The UN Day of Vesak was celebrated at Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi on May 25, or the seventh day of the fourth lunar month, with the joint effort of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association, and the Indian Embassy.

Society No luxury hotel built on Ha Long Bay: Authorities An investigation will be launched after an image circulated on social media claiming to be a ‘new hotel’ built on the side of a mountain at the World Natural Heritage of Ha Long Bay.