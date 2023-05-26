Actions taken to ensure sustainable employment
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) is carrying out measures to create sustainable employment, as many businesses are forced to cut the number of their employees, although the labour market is showing signs of recovery in the second quarter of this year.
Over the recent past, the ministry has directed the Departments of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to actively coordinate with the management boards of industrial parks, export processing zones and economic zones, and the local Confederations of Labour, representative organisations of employers and relevant departments and sectors to grasp the production and business situation of enterprises, and promptly take appropriate solutions to remove difficulties and obstacles for them.
However, in the long run, it is necessary to concertedly implement measures such as attracting investment and supporting enterprises to recover and develop production and business by helping them access the market, find new customers, and reduce production and business costs through reducing loan interest rates, taxes, reduce fees and charges.
In addition, the ministry will take measures to ensure the interests of employees and employers through guiding and ensuring payment of social welfare policies in accordance with regulations, while strengthening coordination with relevant parties to closely monitor and promptly report, have plans to support workers and businesses if necessary.
Attention will be paid to organising job fairs, accelerating the implementation of digital transformation in employment transactions to facilitate labour supply and demand linkages and save costs, and improving the quality of human resources.
It is also important to strengthen the close coordination between the MoLISA, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the People's Committees of provinces and cities in implementing solutions to promote harmonious and stable labour relations; and intensify the labour ministry’s coordination with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Finance to arrange additional capital sources and improve the effectiveness of credit policies to support job creation through the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies./.