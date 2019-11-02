Politics Vietnam wants to boost multi-faceted partnership with Cameroon Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue visited Cameroon on November 1 and 2, part of his working trip to Africa.

Politics Vietnam, Ivory Coast hold huge cooperation potential: Deputy PM Vietnam and Ivory Coast have huge potential to boost collaboration, particularly in the fields of trade, thanks to their sound political relations, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh attends ASEAN meetings in Bangkok Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the 20thASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 24th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on November 2.

Politics Essex lorry deaths humanitarian tragedy: Foreign Ministry spokesperson After the UK police’s announcement on late November 1 that the victims in the Essex lorry case are thought to be Vietnamese, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on early November 2 that this is a great humanitarian tragedy.