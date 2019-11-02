Activities to mark 60 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Indonesia
President Ho Chi Minh is welcomed in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – A series of events will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from November 8 – 18 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s historic visit to Indonesia.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang said the embassy will work with the Vietnam News Agency and the Studio for Documentary & Scientific Film to host a photo exhibition and screening of films featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Indonesia and President Soekarno’s visit to Vietnam.
The exhibition, which will open in Jakarta on November 8, then will come to Bali, Yogyaktarta and Bandung where the Vietnamese President called at during his visit 60 years ago.
Also on November 8, the embassy will hold a seminar with the participation of Vietnamese and Indonesian officials and scholars.
On the occasion, it will present awards for a knowledge contest on the visits by the two late Presidents.
During a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia on November 1, former fifth President of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri, the daughter of late President Soekarno and ruling Chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, said the events afford both sides a chance to foster bilateral friendship and peace in the world./.
