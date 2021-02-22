Culture - Sports Dien Bien blanketed with white plum blossoms Phieng Ban hamlet in Na Tau commune, Dien Bien Phu city is home to more than 20 hectares of plum trees. Plum flowers in Na Tau start to bloom from mid-January to the end of February, creating a dreaming scenery of the northwestern region in spring.

Culture - Sports Seeking calligraphy – A beautiful custom during Tet The Tet holiday is the most important and most anticipated of the year in Vietnam. A number of meaningful traditional customs are practiced at this time, with collecting calligraphy being among the most beautiful.

Culture - Sports Head coach vows to fulfil targets at World Cup qualification Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has affirmed his determination to help the squad obtain good achievements at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.