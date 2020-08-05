World Late Russian military expert in Vietnam honoured A ceremony took place in suburban Moscow on August 4 to install a memorial stele dedicated to the late Sen. Lieut. Gen Anatoly Ivanovich Khiupenen, head of the Russian military expert delegation to Vietnam.

World UN concerned over rising child malnutrition in Cambodia due to COVID-19 UN agencies have come together to urge Cambodia to focus on children’s rights to healthy diets as malnutrition among children in the country is in danger of rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Malaysian police raid Al Jazeera's office Malaysian police on August 4 raided Al Jazeera's Kuala Lumpur office and seized computers as part of an investigation into a documentary about migrants produced by the broadcaster.