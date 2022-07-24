World APSF lauds Indonesia’s preparation for ASEAN Para Games The Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Sports Federation (APSF) has applauded the Indonesian government's five-month preparations for holding the 11th ASEAN Para Games.

World Indonesia FDI accelerates to a new record high in Q2 Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia rose 39.7% annually in the second quarter of this year to 163.2 trillion rupiah (10.89 billion USD), the biggest climb in the past decade.

World Malaysia's inflation increases 3.4% in June Malaysia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.4% to 127.4 in June this year from 123.2 in June last year, surpassing the country’s average inflation for the period from January 2011 to June 2022 by 1.9%.

World Thai Prime Minister sails through fourth no-confidence vote Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on July 23 survived a no-confidence vote in parliament - his last major test ahead of a general election next year.