Environment High time for Vietnam to end wasteful use of energy: Experts The energy intensity of Vietnam is currently at a much higher level than the world average, and it is high time for the country to end the wasteful use of energy, according to experts.

Environment Workshop calls for actions against plastic waste in Ha Long Bay A workshop was held in Ha Long city, northern Quang Ninh province, on August 26 with the aim of promoting public awareness of marine plastic waste and actions against single-use plastic products in Ha Long Bay, a world natural heritage site.

Environment Energy efficiency awards launched for industry, construction projects An award programme was launched in Hanoi on August 26, seeking to honour energy efficient industrial enterprises, construction works, and products.