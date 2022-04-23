Under the decision, the scheme will be implemented until the end of 2025. Two urgent elephant conservation projects in the central provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Nam will be added to the plan.



Relevant agencies are requested to guide, inspect, supervise and assist localities in order to effectively implement the scheme.



The people’s committees of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Dak Lak, Dong Nai and Quang Nam provinces will continue to implement objectives and tasks assigned by the Prime Minister.



The plan on elephant conservation in Vietnam for the 2013-2020 period was adopted by the Prime Minister in 2013 with the aim of conserving and sustainably developing wild and domesticated elephant herds in Vietnam, restoring and protecting genetic resources of rare and endangered animals and plants./.

VNA