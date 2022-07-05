Vietnam’s Viettel FC win 5-1 over Laos's Young Elephants FC on June 24 at the AFC Cup 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has sent a thank you letter to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) for successfully organising Group I matches of AFC Cup 2022 which took place in Ho Chi Minh City from June 24-30.



According to the VFF, in the letter, the AFC highlighted the relentless efforts of the VFF and local organising committee in assuring the success of the matches amid challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The AFC also thanked local organising committee for its hospitality to the federation and the participating clubs as well as for ensuring the safety and health of their members throughout the tournament.



For its part, the VFF said it looks forward to cooperating with the AFC on the foundation of recent successes in organising matches in line with the centralised format.



All the matches of Group I took place at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City. Viettel Club of Vietnam had an impressive achievement after advancing to the AFC Cup 2022 ASEAN Zone semi-finals for the first time.



On August 10, also at the Thong Nhat Stadium, Viettel will face Kuala Lumpur FC – a representative from Malaysia - in the ASEAN Zone semi-finals/.