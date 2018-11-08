Vietnamese national men’s football team trained at Laos national stadium (Source: VNA)

– Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) – one of the Republic of Korea’s largest TV channels – has broken the mould to buy the rights to broadcast all matches of the Vietnamese national men’s football team at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018’s group stage.Its move is attributed to the team’s head coach Park Hang-seo – a Korean national who led the Vietnam team to the second place at the AFC U23 Championship in early 2018 and then enter Top 4 of the Asian Games (ASIAD) for the first time. RoK football fans are proud of him and pay much attention to his work with the Vietnam team.SBS also intends to produce special programmes if Vietnam can reach the semifinals or possibly the final.The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 will take place from November 8 to December 15 with 26 matches among 10 teams. The Vietnamese national men’s football team are in Group A together with fellow South East Asian teams Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.Vietnam will face neighbouring country Laos in their first match on the evening of November 8. The country’s second match will be against Malaysia on November 16 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi. It will play Myanmar four days later.In the tournament’s history, Vietnam won the champion just once in 2008. With the leadership of coach Park Hang-seo and the current squad, both Vietnamese and Korean football fans are hopeful the S-shaped country’s team will take the trophy for the second time after 10 years awaiting.-VNA