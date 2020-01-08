African swine fever spreads in Indonesia
Jakarta (VNA) – The African swine fever (ASF) outbreak in North Sumatra, Indonesia, in the past few months has worsened, spreading to 18 regencies and cities across the province.
According to the latest data from the North Sumatra Food Security and Livestock Agency, as many as 42,000 pigs were killed, with the majority of 27,000 pigs dying in the three months from September until December last year.
Head of the agency Muhaimin said the virus had also spread to two more regencies in addition to 16 affected in December, namely Batubara and Mandailing Natal.
The other 16 regencies and municipalities affected by the virus are Dairi, Deli Serdang, Humbang Hasundutan, Karo, Langkat, Medan, Pakpak Bharat, Pematang Siantar, Samosir, Serdang Bedagai, Simalungun, Tapanuli Selatan, Tapanuli Tengah, Tapanuli Utara, Tebing Tinggi and Toba Samosir.
Medan Veterinary Association head Agustia expressed her concern that the virus would spread even further if it was not handled properly. She said the ASF could attack pig livestock very quickly, and if it is not addressed immediately, it can spread to other regions.
Currently, 15 regencies and cities in the province were still unaffected by the disease, she added.
North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi said the local authority was keeping a close eye on livestock movements to ensure that the disease did not spread to other provinces./.
