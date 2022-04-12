☕ Afternoon briefing on April 12
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 12.
- In a recent document to the ministries of public security, finance, planning and investment, and information and communications, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged them to effectively and concertedly implement tasks and solutions set in the previous documents to ensure that the markets operate in a safe, healthy and transparent fashion, and protect legal rights and interests of investors. Read full story
- The National Wage Council agreed to raise region-based minimum wage by 6 percent from July, during its working session on April 12. The increase level for Region 1 is 260,000 VND (11.36 USD) per month, while the respective figures for Regions 2, 3 and 4 are 240,000 VND, 210,000 VND, and 180,000 VND. Read full story
- The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has slashed the anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s honey exporters by almost sevenfold compared to its preliminary conclusions, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). Read full story
- Exports and imports reported double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2022, signaling a good year for the foreign trade.
(Photo: VNA)- The domestic labour market is bouncing back, with 50 million people getting jobs in the first quarter of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO). Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City will need 59,000-65,500 employees in the second of this year, down 8 percent compared with the same period last year, if the COVID-19 pandemic is kept under control, the city’s Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (FALMI) Centre said. Read full story
- The Ho Tay Half Marathon – Legend Race will feature more than 3,000 entrants, competing around Hanoi’s West Lake on April 17. The tournament, sponsored by BIM Group, has been cancelled twice in 2021 because of the pandemic. Read full story
Illustrative image. (Photo: daidoanket.vn)- The Ministry of Public Security is planning to organise the 2022 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus police music gala in July, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam People’s Police (July 20).Read full story./.