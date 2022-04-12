Business Vietnam’s cashew nut exports fall slightly Vietnam shipped a total of 105,000 tonnes of cashew nuts abroad in Q1, earning 630 million USD, down 6.7 percent in volume and 5 percent in value compared to those in the same period of last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Hyundai auto sales surge nearly 70 percent in March Sales of Hyundai automobiles in March jumped 69.4 percent month-on-month to 7,069 units, raising the total sales in the first quarter of 2022 to 18,670, an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same period last year, according TC Group.

Business Lao PM applauds partnerships between Vietnamese, Lao ministries Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien paid a courtesy call to Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Vientiane on April 11, part of his working trip to Laos to co-chair the border trade development cooperation conference.