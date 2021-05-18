Honey exports face US anti-dumping probe
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has officially begun an anti-dumping investigation into honey imported from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine, and Vietnam, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced.
Petitioners include the American Honey Producers Association and the Sioux Honey Association.
Merchandise subject to the investigation is currently classifiable under statistical sub-headings 0409.0000.05, 0409.0000.35, 0409.0000.45, 0409.0000.56, and 0409.0000.65 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).
The agency said the period DOC will investigate is between October 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, with Vietnam’s dumping margin estimated to range from 47.56 to 138.23 percent.
The investigation is scheduled to last for 12 months and can be extended by another six months under US law./.