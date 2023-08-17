Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on August 17 discussed solutions to issues related to one-off withdrawal of social insurance benefits and policies to support labourers, during their ongoing 25th session.



Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said that in order to minimise the claiming of one-off payout of social insurance benefits and ensure that labourers enjoy maximum long-term benefits when they retire, many adjustments have been included in the draft Social Insurance Law (revised), aiming to increase the insurance benefits and encourage employees to reserve the payment period to enjoy pension instead of receiving one-time social insurance. Read full story



- Deputy Minister of National Defence Lieut. Sen. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 17 for Colonel Kim Myong Chol, Defence Attaché of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Vietnam.



At the meeting, Chien affirmed the Vietnamese Party, Government and Ministry of National Defence always attach great importance to the traditional friendship between Vietnam and the DPRK, saying that the comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and countries is a premise and foundation for the two sides to practically expand bilateral defence cooperation. Read full story

Deputy Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang hands over the State President's deployment decisions to the three police officers on August 16. Photo: People's Public Security newspaper)

- The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on August 16 handed over the State President’s decision to deploy three more police officers to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).



Maj. Gen. Dao Xuan Lan, Chief of the MPS’s standing office for UN peacekeeping operations, reported that in 2022, the MPS sent four officers to engage in UN peacekeeping operations, including one to the UN headquarters and three to UNMISS. Read full story



- The European Commission (EC) has announced the launch of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax investigations into cold-rolled stainless steel products imported from Vietnam, Taiwan (China) and Türkiye, according to the Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



The investigations are being conducted at the request of the European Steel Association (EUROFER). Read full story



- The new visa policy, taking effect from August 15, is creating a boost to the attraction of international tourists, but it is just the initial step and more long-term measures are required to make a breakthrough in this regard, according to insiders.



The National Assembly’s adoption of the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through and Residence in Vietnam is good news for tourism businesses. Read full story



- Investors of the Republic of Korea (RoK) were net buyers of stocks in Vietnam, at 9.1 million USD, in the first 11 days of August, over four times higher than the net buying of 2.12 million USD in July, according to the Korea Securities Depository (KSD).



Korean investors were net sellers in Vietnam between March and June, but have turned into net buyers since July. Read full story



- Investors from Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Japan and Malaysia invested about 1.4 billion USD in merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the field of real estate in Vietnam in the first seven months of this year.



In the reviewed period, the M&A market value in Vietnam neared 3.2 billion USD, down 62% from the same period last year, according to Dao Thien Huong, Deputy General Director of EY Consulting Vietnam JSC. Read full story



- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has freshly announced a list of 13 international airports permitting foreigners to enter and exit with electronic visas.



They consist of Noi Bai, Cat Bi, Van Don, Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Phu Bai, Phu Cat, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Tan Son Nhat, Lien Khuong, Can Tho, and Phu Quoc airports. Read full story

The domestic air passenger transport market recorded an annual growth of 41.8% in the first seven months of 2023. (Illustrative image - Source: vneconomy.vn)

- The domestic air passenger transport market has experienced a strong recovery, with an annual growth of 41.8% recorded in the first seven months of 2023, announced the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).



Accordingly, the total number of passengers carried by six Vietnamese airlines – Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines, Vietravel Airlines and Vasco – increased by 20.1%. The volume of foreign passengers flying with the domestic carriers surged by 424.2% year-on-year, while the number of domestic passengers slightly went down by 4.4%./. Read full story