Business Foreign investors dominate real estate M&A market in Vietnam Investors from Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Japan and Malaysia invested about 1.4 billion USD in merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the field of real estate in Vietnam in the first seven months of this year.

Business Foreign retailer giants look for Vietnamese suppliers The Vietnam International Sourcing 2023, which will be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) from September 13 – 15 in Ho Chi Minh City, is expecting to attract about 150 business delegations from 30 countries and territories worldwide.

Business Dong Nai’s industrial parks lure nearly 780 million USD in FDI Close to 780 million USD in FDI and over 2.2 trillion VND (91.8 million USD) in domestic capital have so far been poured into industrial parks (IP) in the southern province of Dong Nai since the beginning of the year.

Business US initiates scope review investigation on steel wheels imported from Vietnam The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a notice initiating a scope review investigation on steel wheels imported from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Trade Remedies Authority.