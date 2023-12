- The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.- President Vo Van Thuong on December 14 visited the Archdiocese of Hue in central province of Thua Thien-Hue on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas and New Year.The President wished Archbishop Nguyen Chi Linh, Catholic dignitaries and followers there a merry Christmas and happy New Year. Read full story - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and to have bilateral activities in Japan from December 15-18 will contribute to the success of the event and to promoting the Vietnam-Japan relations within the framework of the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a diplomat.In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of PM Chinh’s trip, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said that the summit, to be held after ASEAN and Japan established their comprehensive strategic partnership in September, will be a good opportunity for high-ranking leaders of ASEAN countries and Japan to review cooperation achievements, and set out orientations for developing relations in the new period, matching the new relationship framework. Read full story - Vietnam has reaffirmed the country’s strong commitments to promoting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) with more efforts and actions to better ensure people’s political, economic, cultural and social rights, ensuring that no one is left behind.Speaking at a high-level event to mark the 75th anniversary of the UDHR in Geneva on December 11-12, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, highlighted major priorities of Vietnam in the process. Read full story - The Vietnam Red Cross Society will send another 600,000 USD to Syria to assist the country in overcoming consequences of the February earthquake, raising the total aid from the Vietnamese Government and people to the Middle East country to 900,000 USD, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Al-Mikdad during their telephone talks on December 13.Son affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and hopes to further deepen the traditional friendship and cooperation with Syria. The Government and people of Vietnam always remember and highly value the precious support from the Syrian people during its past struggle for independence and current national construction, he said. Read full story - Chief of Mission of the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) in Vietnam Park Mi-hyung has applauded the country’s efforts in implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), saying that the Vietnamese Government has taken proactive steps towards a greener and more sustainable future.Addressing a conference to review the implementation of the GCM in Hanoi on December 13, the official underlined that the dialogue and comprehensive cooperation on international migration has become more urgent and important than ever in the context of the increasing number of international migrants and the complicated situation of human trafficking in the world. Read full story