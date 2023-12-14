☕ Afternoon briefing on December 14
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong on December 14 visited the Archdiocese of Hue in central province of Thua Thien-Hue on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas and New Year.
The President wished Archbishop Nguyen Chi Linh, Catholic dignitaries and followers there a merry Christmas and happy New Year. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and to have bilateral activities in Japan from December 15-18 will contribute to the success of the event and to promoting the Vietnam-Japan relations within the framework of the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a diplomat.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of PM Chinh’s trip, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said that the summit, to be held after ASEAN and Japan established their comprehensive strategic partnership in September, will be a good opportunity for high-ranking leaders of ASEAN countries and Japan to review cooperation achievements, and set out orientations for developing relations in the new period, matching the new relationship framework. Read full story
- Vietnam has reaffirmed the country’s strong commitments to promoting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) with more efforts and actions to better ensure people’s political, economic, cultural and social rights, ensuring that no one is left behind.
Speaking at a high-level event to mark the 75th anniversary of the UDHR in Geneva on December 11-12, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, highlighted major priorities of Vietnam in the process. Read full story
- The Vietnam Red Cross Society will send another 600,000 USD to Syria to assist the country in overcoming consequences of the February earthquake, raising the total aid from the Vietnamese Government and people to the Middle East country to 900,000 USD, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Al-Mikdad during their telephone talks on December 13.
Son affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and hopes to further deepen the traditional friendship and cooperation with Syria. The Government and people of Vietnam always remember and highly value the precious support from the Syrian people during its past struggle for independence and current national construction, he said. Read full story
- Chief of Mission of the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) in Vietnam Park Mi-hyung has applauded the country’s efforts in implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), saying that the Vietnamese Government has taken proactive steps towards a greener and more sustainable future.
Addressing a conference to review the implementation of the GCM in Hanoi on December 13, the official underlined that the dialogue and comprehensive cooperation on international migration has become more urgent and important than ever in the context of the increasing number of international migrants and the complicated situation of human trafficking in the world. Read full story
The event was held under the umbrella of the Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023, themed “Centennial Journey of Vietnamese Rice”, opened in the Mekong Delta province on December 12.Read full story
- Vietnam is among 45 out of 193 UN member countries whose deaths in road accidents decreased by over 30% in the 2011-2020 period, said Khuat Viet Hung, Vice Chairman of the National Road Traffic Safety Committee.
The information was unveiled at the conference to launch of the Global status report on road safety 2023 within the framework of the UN Road Safety Collaboration (UNRSC) Meeting which took place at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 12 and 13. Read full story
- The Ministry of Planning and Investment’s circular on a set of criteria for green growth statistics will come into effect on December 15.
These criteria serve as a basis to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the National Green Growth Strategy for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050 while encouraging economic entities, especially businesses, to catch up with green trends. Read full story
- The retail prices of petrol fell sharply from 3pm on December 14 under the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.
The price of biofuel E5 RON92 was capped at 20,512 VND (0.85 USD) per litre, falling 778 VND, while that of RON95-III was revised down by 917 VND per litre to no more than 21,405 VND. Read full story
- Vietnam is seeing great opportunities to turn the semiconductor industry into a critical national one in the next 30-50 years.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that Vietnam has advantages in developing its semiconductor industry, particularly its human resources./.Read full story