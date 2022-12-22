☕ Afternoon briefing on December 22
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a telephone talk with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel on December 21, during which the two sides discussed measures to further promote the bilateral ties in the future.
The Cuban leader briefed Party General Secretary Trong about the overall situation in the Latin-America region and Cuba, as well as difficulties and challenges that Cuba is facing due to the impact of the world economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and conflicts in Europe as well as the embargo and hostile activities.Read full story
– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled messages of greetings to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended his congratulations to his RoK counterpart Han Duck-soo, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent his greetings to Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo.Read full story
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is on a State visit to Indonesia, was welcomed by his counterpart Joko Widodo at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bogor city, West Java province, on December 22.
The host country held a gun salute for the Vietnamese leader, showing the importance it attaches to his trip from December 21 to 23.Read full story
- Argentina wants to promote cooperation with Vietnam in sports development, especially football, Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo María Beltramino has said.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of Argentina winning the World Cup in 2022, the diplomat spoke highly of the potential for cooperation between the two countries in a number of sports, expressing a hope that an Argentine football team can be arranged to play friendly matches in Vietnam for experience exchange in the coming time.Read full story
– Vietnam is playing an important role in the global efforts in response to climate change, affirmed Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwin Hart.
Making his statement at a December 21 meeting with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Hart wished the Southeast Asian nation to continue sharing its experience and success lessons on energy transition.Read full story
– Five partners from Germany’s Leipzig city and Vietnam on December 21 signed a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation in air transport and logistics.
The signatories consisted of Leipzig administration, Invest Region Leipzig (IRL), and Vietnam’s Vietjetair Cargo JSC, Tay Bac Group, and Vigerlaw limited company.Read full story
– Jubilant Christmas atmosphere is everywhere across the northern province of Ninh Binh, which boasts a large community of Catholics in Vietnam.
The province's churches, parishes, streets, and amusement spots decorated with colourful lights, ornaments, and Christmas trees have become popular destinations for both Catholic followers and non-Catholic ones.Read full story/.
