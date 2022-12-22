Politics 📝 OP-ED: Defence diplomacy contributes to protecting Fatherland early, from afar Defence diplomacy is an important part of the external policy of the Vietnamese Party and State. Over the years, with the motto of protecting the Fatherland early and from afar through peaceful measures, defence diplomatic activities have been carried out in a diverse and effective manner, positively contributing to the country’s international integration.

Politics Greetings extended on 30th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled messages of greetings to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Argentina eyes cooperation with Vietnam in football development: Diplomat Argentina wants to promote cooperation with Vietnam in sports development, especially football, Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo María Beltramino has said.

Politics UN special adviser hails Vietnam’s role in global climate change response Vietnam is playing an important role in the global efforts in response to climate change, affirmed Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwin Hart.