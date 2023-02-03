Politics Revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment promulgated The Presidential Office on February 3 announced the Acting President’s order to promulgate the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment that was adopted by the 15th National Assembly at its second extraordinary session.

Politics Russian experts highlight CPV's role Vice Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Russia’s Saint Petersburg city Vyacheslav Kalganov has stated that the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is now more significant than ever.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Communist Party leads Vietnam to new achievements Amid global fluctuations and uncertainties, Vietnam has posted new achievements in terms of socio-economy, national defence and security, external affairs, and international integration thanks to the sound leadership of the Communist Party over the years.