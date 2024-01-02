☕ Afternoon briefing on January 2
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, boasting strategic geographical location in the southwestern region, should capitalise on its strengths for fast and sustainable growth, making contributions to the region and country’s development, President Vo Van Thuong said on January 1.
Attending a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the province’s establishment (January 1) in Vi Thanh city, Thuong said Hau Giang should pay due attention to promoting economic restructuring in tandem with renewing the growth model, improving business climate and competitive edge, attracting high-quality human resources, and applying advanced science-technology to serve local livelihoods. Read full story
- Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports surged to a record high in 2023, yet insiders said it is just a start as ample room remains for the sector.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported that the country earned 5.69 billion USD from fruit and vegetable exports in the year, up over 70% year-on-year. Read full story
- As of 9 pm on January 1, there had been no Vietnamese people reported dead or injured in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan earlier the same day, according to Vietnam Embassy in Japan.
The embassy set up a working group to verify information on the safety of overseas Vietnamese who are living, studying and working in the earthquake-hit localities. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a decision approving a strategy to develop plant cultivation until 2030 with a vision to 2050, aiming to turn plant cultivation into a complete and professional technical-economic sector with highly competitive products, meeting requirements in food safety, national food security and other needs of the economy, securing high export values.
Other objectives of the strategy are to effectively use resources, protect the ecological environment, efficiently prevent and control natural disasters, and adapt to climate change, while creating jobs, improving income and quality of life for farmers, contributing social stability, ensuring national defence and security. Read full story
- Air carriers said they are prepared for busy end-of-year holiday travel as the 2024 Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching.
Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), plans to fly up to 2.1 million passengers between January 25 and February 24, with nearly 550 flights added during the period. Read full story
- Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million international arrivals in 2023, with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China being the largest source markets, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).
The biggest group of visitors came from the RoK with 3.6 million, while a further 1.7 million arrived from China. Read full story
- Foreign firms contributed 259.95 billion USD or 73.1% of Vietnam’s total export revenue in 2023, statistics show.
The sector has played a crucial role in the national economy, as reflected through its export turnover, job generation, and the formation of supply chains in such key industries as electronics, machinery, garment-textile and footwear. Read full story
- The market capitalisation of Vietnam’s stock market approximated 6 quadrillion VND (246.7 billion USD) in 2023, rising 9.5% from and equivalent to about 62% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, statistics show.
Addressing a gong beating ceremony held at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on January 2 to mark the first trading session of 2024, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi said that as of December 29 – the last working day of 2023, Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index reached 1,129.93 points, up by over 12% from the end of 2022. Read full story
The Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang has become the first and the only terminal in Vietnam to be certified as a 5-star airport by international airport rating agency Skytrax (Photo: VNA)- Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang has become the first and the only terminal in Vietnam to be certified as a 5-star airport by international airport rating agency Skytrax, according to Do Trong Hau, Deputy General Director of the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT).
It came nine months after the airport receing a 4-star rating from Skytrax thanks to its efforts in improving facilities and services to enhance passenger experience./. Read full story