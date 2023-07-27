Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly (NA), the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on July 27.



The activity was held on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023). Read full story

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni (L) hosts a welcome ceremony for President Vo Van Thuong in Rome on July 26. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed the two countries’ relations and measures for enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership during a meeting in Rome on July 26.



Voicing her delight at the progress in bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, especially economy, trade and investment, PM Meloni affirmed Italy’s respect for Vietnam’s stature and role in the Indo-Pacific region. Read full story



- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong met President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana in Rome on July 26, during which he affirmed Vietnam considers Italy as its important partner in Europe and is willing to work together with Italy to take the bilateral strategic partnership to a new height.



Highlighting the mutual support to help each other overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thuong said that it is a vivid manifestation for the two nations’ solidarity. Read full story



- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong met with President of the Italian Senate Ignazio La Russa in Rome on July 26 as part of his State visit to the European country.



President Thuong highlighted the importance of his visit as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to the strategic partnership with Italy, including the close cooperation between their legislative bodies. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 27 visited sick soldiers and war invalids who are being cared for at the Nho Quan nursing centre in the northern province of Ninh Binh on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023).



The centre has received and cared for over 2,000 sick soldiers and war invalids over the past 58 years since it was established. Now, with about 70 staff members, the centre is taking care of 150 people including 68 sick soldiers and war invalids, 23 revolution contributors and children of soldiers who are Agent Orange victims, and 56 people with special disadvantaged circumstances. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Hanoi on July 27.



Welcoming Maeda Tadashi to return to Vietnam after his latest visit in July 2022, NA Chairman Hue said that this is a chance for the two sides to further promote the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia, as well as the cooperation between ASEAN and Japan. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt on July 26 held a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Egypt diplomatic ties (September 1, 1963 – September 1, 2023).



Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the event as part of his official visit to Egypt. Read full story



- Since becoming a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has played an important role in the bloc’s development in all fields as well as in the maintenance of stability and peace in the region, including the East Sea, a Malaysian expert has said.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Collins Chong Yew Keat, a policy and foreign affairs expert at the Kuala Lumpur-based University of Malaya, said Vietnam has always played an active part in and made active and responsible contributions to ASEAN activities, thus winning recognition and high evaluation from other member countries. Read full story

- About 500 delegates representing workers and employees across Vietnam are to attend the first Workers’ Forum on July 28 in Hanoi.



To be chaired by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the forum is among the activities to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Trade Union (July 28, 1929 - July 28, 2023). Read full story



- The search and repatriation of remains of soldiers, officials and people who laid down their lives to safeguard the Fatherland and perform international mission have received great attention from the Party, State, administration, localities and military units with the highest political determination and responsibility. Read full story

Con Dao becomes an important sea turtle conservation area of the world (Photo: VNA)

- Con Dao National Park is the first place in Vietnam to conduct research on and successfully roll out an effective sea turtle protection model, and thus has become an important sea turtle conservation area of Vietnam, region and the world, heard a conference on sea turtle and marine animals taking place on July 26-27.



The conference, taking place at the Centre for Environmental Education, Management Board of Con Dao National Park in the southern province of Ba Ria- Vung Tau, is an opportunity for experts in the field to evaluate results of the implementation of the National Action Plan for the conservation of sea turtles in the 2016-2025 period./. Read full story