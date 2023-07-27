Politics Vietnam, Egypt celebrate 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt on July 26 held a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Egypt diplomatic ties (September 1, 1963 – September 1, 2023).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Society Candle-lighting ceremony in tribute to heroic martyrs Crowds of people from all around Vietnam have lit candles at the Nam National Martyrs Cemetery in Huong Son district, Ha Tinh province, to mark the 76th anniversary of the Invalids and Martyrs’ Day.

Politics Vietnamese, Italian leaders co-chair press conference after talks President Vo Van Thuong and Italian President Sergio Mattarella co-chaired a press conference on July 26 afternoon to inform about the results of their talks earlier.