☕ Afternoon briefing on March 12
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had bilateral meetings with Swiss President Viola Amherd and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, and received New York City Mayor Eric Adams, on the occasion of her attendance at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York on March 11 (local time).
Xuan congratulated Viola Amherd on becoming the President of Switzerland, and also the first woman to hold the position as the head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport. Read full story
- Vietnam always attaches importance to developing good cooperation relations with Slovenia – an important partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang told Slovenian State Secretary for Foreign and European Affairs Sanja Stiglic.
During a political consultation which took place in the framework of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the European country March 9-11, Hang valued Slovenia as it takes Vietnam as a priority partner in its policy of enhancing and expanding relations with countries in the Southeast Asian region. Read full story
- Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu held talks in Hanoi on March 11 with Komura Masahiro, Member of the House of Representatives, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, who is in Vietnam for a visit from March 10-13.
Vu proposed the two sides maintain the exchange of high-level and all-level delegations in 2024, and Japan continue to cooperate and support Vietnam to promote industrialisation and modernisation in the new context. Read full story
The event was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Water Resources Management (DWRM), the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Water Resources and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Read full story
- The Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, and Industry and Trade, and the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam) have called on people to join hands in reducing carbon footprint, towards net zero emissions, in response to the Earth Hour campaign.
They call on Vietnamese people turn off their lights for Earth Hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 23. Read full story
- Vietnamese agricultural products have more opportunities to hit the shelves of Japanese supermarket chain Aeon as Aeon Topvalu will attend the Vietnam International Sourcing 2024 event to be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on June 6-8 in Ho Chi Minh City.
On the threshold of the event, General Director of Aeon TopValu Vietnam Shiotani Yuichiro had a working session with the MoIT’s European – American Market Department, saying he has a great expectation when joining the sourcing fair. Read full story
- President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang has engaged in discussions with representatives of labour unions from Brazil, Peru, and Uruguay, as part of his working trip to South America and attendance to the second conference of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) Presidential Council held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
While in Brazil, Khang, who is also WFTU Vice President, held talks with leaders of the Central of Workers of Brazil (CTB) and numerous bilateral meetings to strengthen ties with WFTU member unions, especially those in the Americas such as the Cuban workers' center (CTC), Workers' General Confederation of Peru (CGTP), Argentine Leather Manufacturing Union (SAMC), and Transport Workers’ Union of Uruguay. Read full story
|- Vietnam’s wood and forestry sector is aiming to export 15.2 billion USD worth of its products this year, an increase from the 14.47 billion USD last year which was down 15.4% from 2022.
According to the Department of Forestry, the fundamental reason of the last year's fall is that consumers reduced their spending on non-essential items such as wood and wood products to deal with rising prices caused by geopolitical crises. Read full story
Boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh (centre) and coach Nguyen Nhu Cuong (left) and Thai expert Tawan Mungphingklang.(Photo: Hanoimoi.vn)- Boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh has secured a ticket to Paris 2024 Olympics, the fifth for Vietnam, after a 5-0 win over Islem Ferchichi of Tunisia in a decisive match against in the women’s 54kg category at the World Qualification Tournament held from February 29-March 12 in Busto Arzizio, Italy, according to the Vietnam Boxing Federation (VBF).
Earlier, she defeated opponents from the Dominican Republic and Hungary in the pre-quarterfinals./. Read full story