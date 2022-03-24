Politics Vietnam seeks stronger relations with parliament of Belgium region Vietnam hopes for more support from the Parliament of Wallonie, Belgium, to strengthen bilateral cooperation in priority areas, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao has said.

Politics HCM City, World Bank work to intensify partnership Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai had a meeting with visiting World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro on March 23 to discuss ways for enhancing cooperation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese official pays courtesy visits to Lao leaders Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on March 23 paid courtesy calls to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane, and Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, as part of his three-day working visit to the country starting from March 21.