☕ Afternoon briefing on March 24
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 24.
- Vietnam strongly supports efforts by the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to promote economic cooperation and connect businesses in French-speaking countries, and as an active and responsible member of the OIF, Vietnam will keep actively joining these efforts. So said Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh while addressing the Vietnam - Francophonie high-level economic forum opened in Hanoi on March 24. Read full story
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks at the Vietnam - Francophonie high-level economic forum in Hanoi on March 24. (Photo: VNA)- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that Vietnam supports and is always willing to contribute to the UN's humanitarian relief for Ukraine within its capacity and conditions. Read full story
- Vietnam hopes Gabon will act as a bridge helping it expand trade ties with other countries in Central Africa, and that the two sides will boost connections in the industries they have strength in, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said while working with Gabonese Minister of Trade Yves Fernand Manfoumbi. Read full story
- Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai had a meeting with visiting World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro on March 23 to discuss ways for enhancing cooperation. Read full story
Vietnam’s forex reserves have been on the increase in the recent years and are projected to keep rising in the coming time. (Illustrative photo: VNA)- Vietnam’s forex reserves have been on the increase in the recent years and are projected to keep rising in the coming time.
The reserves have seen an upward trend since 2011, as the amounts reached 105 billion USD last year from just 12.5 billion USD recorded in 2010, a 8.8-fold increase. Read full story
- Vietnam has set a target of becoming an industrialised country with highly competitive industries, and among the world's top 15 exporters by the end of 2030.
According to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the country's immediate target is to develop 20 products with strong international brands, to strengthen its position in the global supply chain, to bring its supporting industry's capacity to meet 70 percent of domestic demand and localisation of production to 45 percent. Read full story
- Multi-industry group FPT enjoyed high growth in revenue and pre-tax profit in the first two months of 2022 on account of the growing technology segment.
In January-February, the private group earned over 6.1 trillion VND (266.72 million USD) in revenue and 1.1 trillion VND in pre-tax profit, up 27 percent and 30 percent, respectively, from a year earlier, FPT announced. Read full story
Vietnam’s U23 squad (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam’s U23 squad tied goalless with Iraq in the team’s first match on March 23 at the Dubai Cup 2022 friendly tournament./. Read full story