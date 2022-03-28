☕ Afternoon briefing on March 28
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 28.
-The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened a meeting of full-time deputies on March 28 to discuss four draft laws to be submitted to the coming third session of the parliament.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended the event, the first of its kind in the 15th tenure. Read full story
- Experts shared international experience and proposed recommendations for Vietnam in the building and implementation of a national action plan to implement the Women, Peace and Security Agenda at a workshop on March 28.
The workshop, held both online and in-person, is expected to help Vietnam deploy the outcomes produced during the time it served as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021, as well as effectively carry out its international commitments to gender equality, women, peace and security. Read full story
-A recent study found that Vietnam has obtained many significant outcomes in developing a market-oriented economy over the past 35 years.
Findings of the study, conducted by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM), were released at a workshop held on March 28 as part of the Macro-economic Reforms/Green Growth Programme in Vietnam implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ). Read full story
-The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and the French Development Agency (AFD) on March 28 signed an agreement on a non-Government guaranteed loan worth 80 million EUR (87.8 million USD) to implement the southern Vietnam power distribution project invested by EVN's subsidiary - the Southern Power Corporation (EVN SPC). Read full story
-The Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2022 will take place from April 14-16 under the theme of “Digital economy: Driving force for growth and development of Ho Chi Minh City in future”.
The forum will offer a venue for experts, state management agencies and businesses to meet and exchange views on models, solutions and resources to realise the city's digital transformation plan synchronously and effectively. Read full story
- A national policy forum for youth will be held on March 30 on the theme of vocational training, the organisers announced at a press briefing on March 28.
Information collected at the forum will serve as reference for the CCEAY and other NA’s agencies in proposing policies on vocational training for youth to the NA and Government, Ta Van Ha, deputy head of the CCEAY said. Read full story/.