☕ Afternoon briefing on March 30
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 30.
- Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has said the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba have been constantly fostered and developed over the past 60 years.
- Vietnamese automaker VinFast and the government of North Carolina in the US on March 30 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the construction of VinFast's first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing factory in North America, which has total investment of 2 billion USD in its first phase and will create thousands of jobs. Read full story
Construction of Long Thanh International Airport accelerated (Photo: VNA)- Construction of the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai is accelerated to ensure the project's scheduled pace. Read full story
