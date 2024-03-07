☕ Afternoon briefing on March 7
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong presented the decision to bestow the “Procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuracy” title, the highest of the procuracy sector, upon five individuals on March 7.
Addressing the ceremony in Hanoi, Thuong said all
the newly appointed persons, who are currently heads of different units at the
Supreme People’s Procuracy (SPP), have a strong political mettle, good ethics,
high specialised capacity, and rich experience. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese announced the elevation of bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia at a press conference after their talks in Canberra on March 7 morning.
Australian PM said the upgrade of the
Vietnam-Australia relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership aims to
deepen cooperation between the two countries across fields such as climate
change adaptation, energy transition, digital transformation, innovation, trade
and investment, agriculture, defence, and education - training. Read full story
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra on March 7 as part of his three-day official trip to the country.
Welcoming PM Chinh, PM Albanese said the visit is
of significance and is a milestone in the bilateral ties after the two
countries set up their diplomatic relations 50 years ago. Read full story
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse had a meeting with Australian Governor-General David Hurley and his spouse in Canberra on March 7 as part of the formers' ongoing official visit to Australia.
PM Chinh expressed his pleasure to meet
Governor-General Hurley and his spouse again after their state visit to Vietnam
in April 2023. He extended the regards of General Secretary of the Communist
Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and other key Vietnamese leaders to the hosts. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives and Chairperson of the Australia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group in Canberra on March 7, within the framework of his official visit to Australia.
Chinh thanked Australia for supporting Vietnam in
post-war recovery and socio-economic development, especially by providing
official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, most recently in the fight
against the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
- A national conference was held in Hanoi on March 7 to review the enforcement of laws and resolutions adopted at the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s sixth session and 5th extraordinary meeting.
Organised by the NA Standing Committee in
coordination with the government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central
Committee and relevant agencies, the conference, the second of its kind, was
connected with 63 sites in provinces and centrally-run cities. Read full story
- Vietnam attracted 4.29 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of 2024, a year-on-year surge of 38.6%.
Notably, several large-scale projects were granted investment registration certificates in February, such as Trina Solar Cell project in Thai Nguyen province and the Gokin Solar Hai Ha Vietnam project in Quang Ninh. Read full story
- The manufacturing sector recorded a return to growth right from the outset of 2024, with activities expanding in February fueled by increases in both volume and orders, experts from S&P Global said.
The S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers’ Index (PMI) posted 50.4 in February, up from 50.3 in January, and above the 50.0 no-change mark for the second consecutive month./.Read full story