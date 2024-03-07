Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong presented the decision to bestow the “Procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuracy” title, the highest of the procuracy sector, upon five individuals on March 7.

President Vo Van Thuong (third from left) and the newly appointed procurators of the Supreme People’s Procuracy at the appointment decision presentating ceremony in Hanoi on March 7 (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the ceremony in Hanoi, Thuong said all the newly appointed persons, who are currently heads of different units at the Supreme People’s Procuracy (SPP), have a strong political mettle, good ethics, high specialised capacity, and rich experience. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese announced the elevation of bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia at a press conference after their talks in Canberra on March 7 morning.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) shakes hands with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. (Photo: VNA)

Australian PM said the upgrade of the Vietnam-Australia relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership aims to deepen cooperation between the two countries across fields such as climate change adaptation, energy transition, digital transformation, innovation, trade and investment, agriculture, defence, and education - training. Read full story



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra on March 7 as part of his three-day official trip to the country.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming PM Chinh, PM Albanese said the visit is of significance and is a milestone in the bilateral ties after the two countries set up their diplomatic relations 50 years ago. Read full story



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse had a meeting with Australian Governor-General David Hurley and his spouse in Canberra on March 7 as part of the formers' ongoing official visit to Australia.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with Australian Governor-General David Hurley in Canberra on March 7. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh expressed his pleasure to meet Governor-General Hurley and his spouse again after their state visit to Vietnam in April 2023. He extended the regards of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and other key Vietnamese leaders to the hosts. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives and Chairperson of the Australia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group in Canberra on March 7, within the framework of his official visit to Australia.

Chinh thanked Australia for supporting Vietnam in post-war recovery and socio-economic development, especially by providing official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, most recently in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story



- A national conference was held in Hanoi on March 7 to review the enforcement of laws and resolutions adopted at the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s sixth session and 5th extraordinary meeting.

At the national conference that looks into law enforcement. (Photo: VNA)

Organised by the NA Standing Committee in coordination with the government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and relevant agencies, the conference, the second of its kind, was connected with 63 sites in provinces and centrally-run cities. Read full story



- Vietnam attracted 4.29 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of 2024, a year-on-year surge of 38.6%.



Notably, several large-scale projects were granted investment registration certificates in February, such as Trina Solar Cell project in Thai Nguyen province and the Gokin Solar Hai Ha Vietnam project in Quang Ninh. Read full story



- The manufacturing sector recorded a return to growth right from the outset of 2024, with activities expanding in February fueled by increases in both volume and orders, experts from S&P Global said.



The S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers’ Index (PMI) posted 50.4 in February, up from 50.3 in January, and above the 50.0 no-change mark for the second consecutive month./.Read full story



