Politics National conference looks into law enforcement A national conference was held in Hanoi on March 7 to review the enforcement of laws and resolutions adopted at the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s sixth session and 5th extraordinary meeting.

Politics 14th National Party Congress’s organisation sub-committee convenes first meeting The sub-committee in charge of organisation work for the 14th National Party Congress, led by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, held its first meeting in Hanoi on March 7.

Politics Vietnam, Australia issue joint statement on elevation of ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam and Australia on March 7 issued a joint statement on the elevation of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of official visit to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam from March 7-9.

Politics PM’s visit hoped to fuel fruitful growth of Vietnam - New Zealand ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to New Zealand on March 10 - 11 is expected to help further intensify the two countries’ political trust and multifaceted cooperation and develop bilateral relations more fruitfully.