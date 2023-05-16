Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved the National Power Development Plan VIII, which guides the development of power plants and power grids between 2021 and 2030, with a vision until 2050.



The plan aims to maintain Vietnam's energy security by ensuring a sufficient supply of electricity to fuel a projected annual GDP growth rate of 7.0% during the period. Read full story



- Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai held talks with Abdulrahman Omar Kinana, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the ruling Revolutionary Party of Tanzania, in Hanoi on May 15.



Mai said that Vietnam always pays attention to and keeps a close watch on the situation in Tanzania, and is delighted to see the country's achievements in economic development and poverty reduction, as well as its contributions to building a peaceful, stable and prosperous East Africa region under the leadership of the Tanzanian party.Read full story



- Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long visited Belfast, capital of Northern Ireland, from May 9-11, aiming to promote multi-faceted cooperation between the two sides, especially in business, trade, education, climate change response, and people-to-people exchange.



The visit took place within the Vietnam-UK friendship year 2023 which marks the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.Read full story



- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet is attending the 79th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) that is being held in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 15 and 16, with the participation of nearly 650 delegates from 49 countries and territories as well as regional and international organisations.



Addressing a discussion on May 15, Viet highlighted opportunities and challenges during the process of socio-economic development and implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the region in general and Vietnam in particular, underlining challenges from climate change in the Asia-Pacific region and Vietnam.Read full story



- After a decade, Vietnam’s first remote sensing satellite, the VNREDSat-1, has completed 53,000 rounds around the Earth, totaling 2.4 billion km, it was announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 16 to celebrate the 10th anniversary since its launch into space.



The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), the French Embassy in Vietnam, and European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus. Read full story

Illustrative image (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

- The National Master Programme on Development of Vietnamese Culture in the 2023-2025 period has been approved under a decision recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.



The programme covers all localities nationwide and a number of countries sharing long-standing cultural relations with Vietnam, focusing on the areas of cultural heritage, fundamental culture, performing arts, fine arts, photography and exhibitions, cinema, library, training, ethnic culture, culture for external relations, and cultural industry. Read full story



- Provinces and centrally-run cities in the Southern Key Economic Zone are now more selective in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) by giving priority to high-tech, environmentally-friendly and less labour-intensive projects.



Since the beginning of 2023, major economic and industrial hubs in the region like Ho Chi Minh City, and Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces have worked to upgrade the quality of foreign investments. Read full story



- Weightlifter Nguyen Quoc Toan won the first gold medal for Vietnam on May 16 - the last competition day of the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.



In the men’s 89kg final, Toan set a SEA Games record with a combined lift of 345kg, while Indonesia’s Zul Ilmi ranked second with 328kg./. Read full story