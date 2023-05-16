Sci-Tech Penumbral lunar eclipse visible in Vietnam on May 5 People in Vietnam can observe a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5, according to President of the Vietnam Astronomy and Cosmology Association (VACA) Dang Vu Tuan Son.

Sci-Tech Cyberattacks down nearly 47% in April As many as 498 cyberattacks targeting information networks in Vietnam were recorded and handled in April, down 5.1% from March and 46.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese firms eye spot on global digital map Vietnamese digital technology enterprises are entering a new stage of development, going global, bringing their ‘Made-in-Vietnam’ products and services abroad, solving the problem of digital transformation, and developing the country’s digital economy.