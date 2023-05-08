Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The Vietnamese delegation to the upcoming 42nd ASEAN Summit led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will contribute many important ideas to promote ASEAN cooperation and contribute to the overall success of the summit slated for May 9-11 in Indonesia, according to Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN.





– Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1995, Vietnam has made important, productive and positive contributions to the groupings, stated ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

Vietnamese passport (Photo: VNA)

The move aims to provide more convenience to citizens and promote the transparency of public administration.



– Pasaxon (The People), the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on May 8 ran an article under the title of “69th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory”, highlighting the role of the victory in the special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam.

The article affirmed that the Dien Bien Phu victory was one of the pinnacle battles, the most comprehensive test, and the fiercest battle between the Vietnam People's Army and the French invaders with the intervention and support of the American imperialists.



– The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is planning a number of activities in response to the International Day for Biological Diversity (May 22).

In particular, a ceremony will be held to mark the Day. Other activities will include a workshop on the coordination of actions to implement the Kunming - Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, planting trees and releasing wild animals at the Ba Be National Park in Bac Kan province, along with painting and photo exhibitions on nature and biodiversity conservation.



– The northern region is facing a high risk of serious electricity shortage this summer due to rising demands and low output of hydropower plants as a result of unfavourable weather conditions, according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

The rare turtles are released back into the ocean (Photo: VNA)

– An endangered turtle weighing about 80 kg with a length of 1.2 m and a width of 0.8 m was caught in the net of fishermen and released back to the sea in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on May 5.

Earlier, in the morning of the same day, while on patrol in the waters of Bai Dong area, Tho Chau commune, a working group of Bai Dong Border Guard Station under Tho Chau Border Guard Station discovered the animal./. – An endangered turtle weighing about 80 kg with a length of 1.2 m and a width of 0.8 m was caught in the net of fishermen and released back to the sea in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on May 5.Earlier, in the morning of the same day, while on patrol in the waters of Bai Dong area, Tho Chau commune, a working group of Bai Dong Border Guard Station under Tho Chau Border Guard Station discovered the animal./. Read full story

