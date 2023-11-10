☕ Afternoon briefing on November 10
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly (NA) on November 10 adopted a resolution on the state budget estimates for 2024, which targets next year’s state budget collection at over 1.7 quadrillion VND (nearly 69.8 billion USD).
The resolution won approval from 466 of 470 legislators voting at the sitting, part of the ongoing sixth session of the 15th NA. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) on November 10 adopted a resolution on the state budget allocation plan for 2024.
The resolution won approval from 444 NA deputies, accounting for 89.88% of legislators voting at the sitting, part of the ongoing sixth session of the 15th NA. Read full story
- Vietnam appreciates the results that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has achieved in the field of nuclear inspection and its leading role in supporting countries, including Vietnam, to ensure nuclear security and safety, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations said at a debate on the 2022 annual report of the IAEA at the UN General Assembly on November 8-9.
The Vietnamese representative acknowledged and appreciated the amount of work that the IAEA has completed in the past year, and thanked the IAEA and other members of the IAEA Board of Governors for cooperating with Vietnam while it serves as a member of the board in the 2021 - 2023 term. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) on November 10 listened to the proposal on a draft resolution on the imposition of top-up corporate income tax under the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules, and a verification report on this draft.
Submitting the draft resolution on behalf of the Government, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc said the global minimum tax (GMT) is not an international treaty or international commitment, and also not compulsory for countries. Read full story
- The Vietnam Craft Villages Festival 2023 opened in Hanoi on November 9, with the participation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and more than 300 delegates.
The 4-day event aims at preserving and promoting values of traditional craft villages, and boosting consumption, improving handicraft product value and developing tourism in craft villages. Read full story
- The National Action Month for HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control 2023 will be held from November 10 to December 10 with a wide range of activities, aiming to mobilise the involvement of leaders, policy makers, service providers and the community in HIV/AIDS prevention and control as well as increase support for people living with HIV, an official has said.
Speaking at a press conference held in Hanoi on November 9 on the occasion of World AIDS Day (December 1) and National Action Month for HIV/AIDS Prevetion and Control 2023, Vo Hai Son, deputy head of Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) under the Ministry of Health, said seminars, running events, music galas and drawing contests will be organised during the month to raise people’s awareness on the disease. Read full story
Vietnam’s GDP growth is expected to accelerate to 6.3% in 2024 and 7.0% in 2025, according to Fitch Ratings. (Photo: VNA)- Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings on November 9 forecast Vietnam’s GDP growth to accelerate to 6.3% in 2024 and 7.0% in 2025.
Domestic fiscal and monetary policies have pivoted to provide growing support to the economy, the agency said. Read full story
- The Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023, with a string of activities slated for November 17 – 26, is expected to bring true values to the community, which is considered the centre and the subject of innovative activities.
Themed “Flow”, the festival targets not only the creative community but also art lovers, aiming to engage them in the activities. Read full story
- Bodybuilder Pham Van Mach won a gold medal in the men’s 55kg category on November 9 at the ongoing 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Congress (WBPF), now underway in the Republic of Korea. The medal marks his sixth world championship in this category.
The tournament from November 6-12 sees the participation of athletes from 45 countries and territories, with Vietnam sending 22./. Read full story