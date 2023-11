- The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.- The National Assembly (NA) on November 10 adopted a resolution on the state budget estimates for 2024, which targets next year’s state budget collection at over 1.7 quadrillion VND (nearly 69.8 billion USD).The resolution won approval from 466 of 470 legislators voting at the sitting, part of the ongoing sixth session of the 15th NA. Read full story - The National Assembly (NA) on November 10 adopted a resolution on the state budget allocation plan for 2024.The resolution won approval from 444 NA deputies, accounting for 89.88% of legislators voting at the sitting, part of the ongoing sixth session of the 15th NA. Read full story - Vietnam appreciates the results that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has achieved in the field of nuclear inspection and its leading role in supporting countries, including Vietnam, to ensure nuclear security and safety, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations said at a debate on the 2022 annual report of the IAEA at the UN General Assembly on November 8-9.The Vietnamese representative acknowledged and appreciated the amount of work that the IAEA has completed in the past year, and thanked the IAEA and other members of the IAEA Board of Governors for cooperating with Vietnam while it serves as a member of the board in the 2021 - 2023 term. Read full story - The National Assembly (NA) on November 10 listened to the proposal on a draft resolution on the imposition of top-up corporate income tax under the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules, and a verification report on this draft.Submitting the draft resolution on behalf of the Government, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc said the global minimum tax (GMT) is not an international treaty or international commitment, and also not compulsory for countries. Read full story - The Vietnam Craft Villages Festival 2023 opened in Hanoi on November 9, with the participation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and more than 300 delegates.