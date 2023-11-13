☕ Afternoon briefing on November 13
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong’s attendance in the coming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in the US this year demonstrates Vietnam’s support for multilateralism in general and the APEC process in particular, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.
President Thuong and his spouse will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2023 and bilateral activities in San Francisco from November 14 to 17. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha agreed to develop their countries’ defence cooperation to a new height, during their talks in Hanoi on November 13.
The talks followed an official welcome ceremony hosted by Minister Giang for the high-ranking delegation of the Cambodian ministry, which is paying an official visit to Vietnam from November 12 to 14. Read full story
- Vietnam has the potential to achieve a GDP growth rate of 6-6.5% in 2024, driven by public investment, consumer spending, import-export recovery, and monetary policies, said Huynh Hoang Phuong, head of Investment Research and Analysis Division at FIDT JSC.
The GDP growth target set by the National Assembly is feasible, as recent reports on the global economy indicate signs of recovery, Phuong said. Read full story
- A unique medical mission focusing on craniofacial trauma surgery for children will go to Vietnam from the UK to work with three major hospitals in Hanoi from November 16-30.
The mission is part of an annual education exchange programme between the two countries funded by Facing the World (FTW), a UK-registered medical charitable foundation set up in 2002 to treat children from developing countries with craniofacial defects. Read full story
- The 18th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on Social Welfare and Development took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13.
As part of the 19th Senior Officials Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (SOMSWD) and related events hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the event gathered representatives from Government agencies, non-government organisations of ASEAN member nations, the ASEAN Secretariat, UN agencies, and international organisations operating in social welfare and development in Vietnam and the region. Timor Leste took part in the event as an observer. Read full story
- The film Hoa Nhai (Jasmine) by Vietnamese director Dang Nhat Minh has been screened in Italy as part of activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic relations.
The event was jointly organised by Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, the Administration of Rimini city, Italy - Vietnam Foundation, Fulgor Cinema, Fellini Film Library and Museum, Rotary Clubs in Romagna, Rimini, Rimini Riviera and Cervia Cesenatico. Read full story
- Legendary jazz musician Kenny G, during his upcoming tour in Vietnam, will donate a saxophone that he cherishes for auction to raise funds for people with difficult circumstances, especially children, in the country.
Kenny G arrived in Hanoi on November 12 for his performance two days later in Hanoi capital city. Read full story
- The Vietnam-Laos Special Friendship Festival 2023 is underway in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
Jointly held by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the provincial People’s Committee, the event includes a photo exhibition, a trade fair, a scientific seminar, and an art performance exchange. Read full story
- A total of 19 wild animals, which were kept in captivity, have been released into Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development under the park's Management Board.
The animals include six stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides), two northern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonine), an Indochinese box turtle (Cuora galbinifrons), a keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii), three impressed tortoise (Manouria impressa), two wildcats (Prionailurus bengalensis), and four pygmy slow loris (Nycticebus pygmaeus). Read full story./.