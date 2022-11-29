☕ Afternoon briefing on November 29
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue left Hanoi on November 29 morning, starting his official visits to Australia and New Zealand from November 30 to December 6.
This comes at invitations by Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick, President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines, and Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe. Read full story
- The upcoming visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Australia is expected to contribute to deepening the relationship between the two countries and parliaments, stated President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.
Lines said that NA Chairman Hue will become the first guest of the new-tenure parliament of Australia, describing it as a reflection of the strong relationship between Australia and Vietnam. Read full story
- A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai paid a working visit to Egypt from November 25-29.
During the visit, Hai held talks with First Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Ahmed Saad El-Din Mohamed Abd El-Rehim who said that the two sides have supported each other at international forums in line with common stances in various issues such as human rights and disarmament. Read full story
- A national hybrid seminar on the value systems of the country, culture and family as well as the Vietnamese human standard in the new period opened in Hanoi on November 29, gathering nearly 500 participants from the capital, Thua Thien-Hue province, and Ho Chi Minh City.
The event is reviewing the one-year implementation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s conclusion made at the National Cultural Conference to implement the 13th National Party Congress' Resolution in November last year.Read full story
Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (standing) speaks at the hybrid conference with overseas representative agencies of Vietnam on November 28. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a hybrid conference with overseas representative bodies of Vietnam on November 28 with a view to promoting economic diplomacy.
The conference, the first of its kind and to be held monthly, was chaired by Minister Bui Thanh Son and saw the presence of more than 90 ambassadors and heads of overseas representative agencies. Read full story
- The consumer price index (CPI) posted year-on-year growth of 3.02% in the first eleven months of this year while core inflation rose 2.38%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) revealed on November 29.
In November alone, the index went up 0.39% month-on-month and 4.37% year-on-year mainly due to an increase in house rental fees and the adjustment of petrol prices in the line with global market trends. Read full story
- Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of 10.6 billion USD in the January-November period, the General Statistics Office announced on November 29.
In November, the import-export turnover is estimated at 57.58 billion USD, down 1.2% month-on-month and 7.8% year-on-year, bringing the total value in the first 11 months to 673.8 billion USD, up 11.8% year-on-year.Read full story
International tourists explore Dong Nai Culture-Nature Reserve by bicycle. (Photo: VNA)- Nearly 597,000 foreigners have visited Vietnam in November, up 23.2% month-on-month, bringing the total number of international tourists to the country in the first 11 months of this year to 2.95 million, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The total figure is 21.1 times higher than that of the same period last year, but down 81.9% compared to the number of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Read full story
- The 35-million-USD Fujikin Danang Research, Development and Manufature Centre, funded by Fujikin Incorporated from Japan, has freshly been inaugurated in the central coastal city of Da Nang.
Located at the Da Nang Hi-tech Park, the facility, whose construction began in 2021, focuses on projects involving drones, robots, water purification technology, and medical equipment and related software./.Read full story