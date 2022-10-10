☕Afternoon briefing on October 10
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 10.
– State-owned enterprises should play a more active role in promoting the development in disadvantaged localities, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on October 10.
At a meeting with leaders of outstanding State firms in Hanoi ahead of Vietnam Entrepreneurs Day (October 13), the leader stressed that the enterprises have helped to deal with socio-economic challenges while playing the pioneering role in protecting socialism.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the Government's consistent viewpoint that people and enterprises are the centre, key players, target, and momentum of digital transformation. PM Chinh, who is also chairman of the national committee for digital transformation, said together with green transition, digital transformation is an inevitable and objective trend that is taking place strongly.
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 10 extended his greetings to those working for the book publishing, printing and distribution sector nationwide on the occasion of the sector’s 70th traditional day.
Meeting with seniors and outstanding representatives of the sector, Hue appreciated many publishing houses' efforst to disseminate the NA's activities and the contents being considered and discussed by it, as well as important policies and decisions of the country in their publications.
Deposits at all banks, including the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB), are guaranteed by the State in all cases, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong affirmed on October 10 when talking to the media regarding recent issues related to the SCB. Depositors at the SCB should stay calm and not decide to withdraw their money, especially before the due dates, to have their interests ensured, Hong stressed.
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's 16th session opened in Hanoi on October 10. During the three-day sitting, the NA Standing Committee will examine reports presented by the Government and verification reports of the NA's committees on the performance of the socio-economic development plan and state budget plan in 2022; and the goals, targets, tasks and solutions of the socio-economic development plan and the central budget allocation plan for 2023, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said.
Vietnam has conducted numerous activities to respond to the International Day of the Girl Child 2022 (October 11), which is themed "Our time is now-our rights, our future". In mid-September, the General Office for Population and Family Planning under the Ministry of Health issued a dispatch guiding communications activities on the day. Accordingly, this year, the day in Vietnam will be themed "promoting gender equality contributes to reducing sex imbalance at birth".
Switzerland newspaper Agefi recently ran an article titled "Le Vietnam et les nouveaux tigres asiatiques" (Vietnam and the new Asian tigers), affirming that Vietnam has become one of the emerging economies which holds an important role in Asia. The author, Guy Mettan, wrote that the world is seeing the emergence of Vietnam and Indonesia as rising economic powers in Asia.
– The first Vietnam International Digital Week (VIDW) 2022 will open on October 11, expecting the participation of leaders of ministries, sectors and management agencies related to digital transformation from ASEAN countries, as well as international organisations, associations and digital firms from all around the world.
According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, the event, part of the activities to respond to the National Digital Transformation Day (October 10), will be held under the theme of "Global Partnership for Sustainable Digital Future".