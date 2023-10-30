Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte from November 1-2 is expected to continue lifting the bilateral relations to a new height as the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.

This will be Rutte’s third visit to Vietnam, after his trips in June 2014 when the two countries agreed to set up a strategic partnership in agriculture and food security, and in April 2019 when the bilateral relationship was upgraded to a comprehensive partnership.Read full text



-The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and its partners signed and started to implement the Block B – O Mon gas-to-power value chain project at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 30 with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attending.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The nearly 12 billion USD project, located in southwest Vietnam, will provide power plants with about 5.06 billion cu. m. of gas per year to produce up to 3,800 MW of electricity.Read full text



-The fragmentation in the implementation of poverty reduction projects has been initially addressed, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie KDam said on October 30.

At a discussion during the legislature’s ongoing sixth plenary session on the implementation of the NA's resolutions on the national target programmes on new-style rural area building for 2021-2025, sustainable poverty reduction for 2021-2025, and socio-economic development in the mountainous and ethnic-inhabited areas for 2021-2030, the official said that this is the first time the legislative body has conducted the concurrent mid-term supervision over the three national target programmes, and supervision has been conducted on the Government, 11 ministries and sectors, and 15 provinces representing all regions.Read full text



-The Vietnam Semiconductor Network made its debut on October 29 within the framework of the Vietnam Semiconductor Summit.

Delegates launch the Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network. (Photo: VNA)

The network aims to gradually realise the development orientation of this industry, making Vietnam a reliable partner in the regional and worldwide semiconductor ecosystem, thus enhancing the country's position in the global value chain and modernising its economy.Read full text



-Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed Decision No. 1269/QD-TTg on removing some documents on COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control that were issued by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the Prime Minister.

One of the abolished documents is the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 447/QD-TTg dated April 1, 2020 announcing the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full text

-The Hue Central Hospital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue won the first prize at the recent colorectal surgeon competition through videos held by the ASEAN Society of Colorectal Surgeons (ASCS) in Bangkok, according to deputy director of the hospital Hoang Thi Lan Huong.

The competition was launched by the Vietnam Association for Surgery and Endolaparosurgery (VASEL) and the surgeon associations of the Southeast Asian countries from June to August 2023.Read full text



-The capital city of Hanoi, boasting a treasure trove of historical and cultural values and impressive cuisine, is where all tourists can satisfy their cravings for history, art or natural landscapes, according to German travel news site reisreporter.de.

Hanoi mosaic bricks spotlighted on German travel site (Photo: VNA)

Temples with great historical values and unique architecture which is the intricate blend of tradition and contemporary design have added charm to the city, the article said.Read full text/.