Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 13 asked Lao Cai and other northern mountainous localities to mobilise forces to search for those who went missing in flash floods only hours earlier.

In a dispatch, the leader extended his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and urged the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the National Committee for Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, ministers and chairpersons of provincial People’s Committees to stay vigilant, deal with consequences of the natural disaster, and take preparedness measures.Read full text



-Vietnam stands ready to share its experience with Mozambique in aquaculture and agro-aquatic product processing, helping to ensure food security in the African nation and the region, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has said.

Speaking at a meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, who is also President of the Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo) Party, in Maputo on September 12, Xuan stressed that the Vietnamese Party and State highly value the position and role of Frelimo in Mozambique as well as the country’s role in Africa.

The same day, Xuan met with President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperança Bias who reiterated good sentiments of the Mozambican legislature and people to their Vietnamese counterparts.Read full text



-Since bilateral diplomatic ties were set up 30 years ago, Vietnam and South Africa have made unceasing efforts to develop substantive and fruitful relations in multiple fields, said Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong.

Cuong talked about the achievements and prospects of bilateral relations in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s official visit to South Africa from September 14 to 17 and the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.Read full text



-Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan met First President of the Cour des Comptes and French Supreme Audit Institution Pierre Moscovici in Paris on September 12, discussing measures to strengthen their cooperation in the audit.

Earlier, on September 11, Tuan had a working session with Honorary President of the Cour des Comptes Gilles Pierre Levy, during which he highly valued its auditing expertise and role in leading Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) to operate more effectively.Read full text



-Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes Canadian businesses and is willing to provide the best conditions for them to explore and operate long-term investment and business activities there, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan told a Canadian guest on September 13.

During a reception for Senator Victor Oh, Chairman of the Canada-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, who is on a working trip to the southern metropolis, Hoan highlighted that there remains great potential and opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Canada, and between HCM City and Canadian localities in particular.Read full text



-The Vietnam International Sourcing 2023, a series of events aimed at connecting international supply chains, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.

The three-day event is organised by the European - American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the HCM City People’s Committee.Read full text



-Difficulties in securing investment capital, advanced technologies and inadequate skilled labour resources are some of the challenges faced by Vietnam in the implementation of the National Strategy for Green Growth for the 2021-2023 period, with a vision to 2025, said Nguyen Van De, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghe An province at a seminar on Vietnam-Japan green growth cooperation in Hanoi on September 12.

In addition, he said Vietnamese farmers also have to adapt to new requirements set by international markets with stiff competition while dealing with the adverse effects of increasingly frequent natural disasters.Read full text



-Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) sold 22,540 vehicles in August, down 9% compared to the previous month, VAMA has reported.

Of the vehicles sold last month, there were 17,335 passenger cars, down 10%; 5,036 commercial vehicles, down 5%; and 169 special-use vehicles, up 14% month-on-month.Read full text/.