Politics Vietnam, Thailand step up defence cooperation The Vietnamese and Thai armies have agreed to enhance coordination and continue to implement cooperative activities so as to make contributions to the enhanced strategic partnership between the two nations.

Politics Vietnam - Japan ties live up to extensive strategic partnership: ambassador The Vietnam - Japan relations are now in their prime and live up to the countries’ extensive strategic partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973 - 2023).

Politics Vietnam, Bangladesh enjoy strong ties over 50 years Since Vietnam and Bangladesh set up their diplomatic relations on February 2, 1973, the two sides have enjoyed close ties with strong political trust, which lays a firm foundation for them to promote partnership across all fields.

Politics Prime Minister receives Speaker of US House of Representatives Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Kevin McCarthy – Speaker of the US House of Representatives and Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in Washington D.C. on September 19 (local time).