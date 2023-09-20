☕ Afternoon briefing on September 20
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong on September 20 attended an event to introduce a novel on Vietnamese renowned poet Nguyen Du entitled "Con co ai khoc To Nhu (Who is still crying for To Nhu) by writer Vo Ba Cuong.
The novel features the life of the poet, who is also known as To Nhu (1766-1820) during his time in the northern province of Thai Binh where he got married and lived for 10 years.Read full text
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and the US create breakthroughs in cooperation in science-technology, innovation, and education-training at a meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington D.C. on September 19.
Host and guest shared the view that the formation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development on the occasion of the recent state visit to Vietnam by President Joe Biden will open up a new stage for the intensive and extensive cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economy, trade and investment.Read full text
– US President Joe Biden highlighted the relations between Vietnam and the US in his speech at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19.
“For decades, it would have been unthinkable for an American President to stand in Hanoi alongside a Vietnamese leader and announce a mutual commitment to the highest level of countries partnership,” he said at the high-level debate themed “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all,” referring to his Vietnam visit earlier this month.Read full text
– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has identified three main tasks for the development of the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands and required provinces in the region to prioritise those tasks, while addressing the first conference of the Tay Nguyen coordinating council held in Da Lat city, Lam Dong province, on September 20.
The Deputy PM said the three main tasks are completing transport infrastructure, enhancing intra-region connectivity, and establishing connectivity with adjacent regions and localities.Read full text
– The Vietnam - Japan relations are now in their prime and live up to the countries’ extensive strategic partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973 - 2023).
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, he said that over the last 50 years, the countries’ friendship and cooperation have been reinforced unceasingly and developed comprehensively in all aspects, becoming a bright spot in the implementation of Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of international relations.Read full text
– The Vietnamese and Thai armies have agreed to enhance coordination and continue to implement cooperative activities so as to make contributions to the enhanced strategic partnership between the two nations.
The agreement was reached during the talks on September 20 between Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Chakermphon Srisawasdi, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces who is paying an official visit to Vietnam on September 19-21.Read full text
– More than 100 Vietnamese, Lao, and Cambodian experts, managers, and diplomats joined an international conference on the three countries’ trade and investment cooperation given the digital economy, which took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.
The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), Lao Academy of Social and Economic Sciences (LASES), and Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC).Read full text
– Just energy transition is significant in the development of workers' skills, the labour market and employment due to the high requirements of green and sustainable economic development, heard a conference held by the German Embassy in Hanoi on September 20.
Dr. Guido Hildner, German Ambassador said that in his country, the number of employees working in occupations requiring green skills increased 56.7% to 5 million between 2012 and 2020. This shows that the energy transition is a complex and demanding process, but also provides great opportunities to the people and the economies.Read full text/.