Business Imports of automobiles rise in July The import of automobiles increased significantly in July despite impacts caused by the second wave of COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Business Dialogue looks at Vietnam - EU maritime economic cooperation A dialogue with the theme “Sustainable Maritime Development: Sharing Vietnam and EU’s Perspectives” took place in Hanoi on August 19 with over 150 in attendance.

Business Vietnam, Thailand enhance cooperation in animal health, sanitary measures Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has suggested that the country and Vietnam set up a bilateral cooperation mechanism in animal health.

Business Ministry issues guidelines for efficient energy use The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued guidelines for the planning of efficient energy use from 2020 to 2025 at the city and provincial level.