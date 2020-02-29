In January-February, the country’s total export turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products was estimated at 5.34 billion USD, down 2.8 percent against the same period last year, while the import turnover fell 6.7 percent to 4.3 billion USD.

The four main export markets for Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery sector are China, the US, the European Union, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said it has coordinated with relevant ministries and localities to carry out trade promotion activities in new markets and attempted to boost domestic sales.

The General Statistics Office said the agro-forestry-fishery sector expanded 2.01 percent in 2019, contributing 4.6 percent to the year’s gross domestic production growth.

Meanwhile, the ministry estimated agro-forestry-aquatic product exports for 2020 at 41.3 billion USD, rising 3.2 percent year on year./.

VNA