AI app helps push mask wearing on public transport
A bus runs on a street in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - An artificial intelligence (AI) app that issues warnings when facemasks are not being worn has been introduced on public transport to raise awareness of seriously observing the Ministry of Health’s “5K message”.
The computer vision app, which was developed by the Binh Anh Electronic Technology Development Co. (BA GPS), warns passengers not wearing masks or improperly wearing them.
The app is connected to surveillance cameras on public transport vehicles and can access image data and then automatically analyse it and send appropriate notifications to the server of the transport company if it detects someone not wearing a mask or wearing one incorrectly.
Chairman of BA GPS Dao Thanh Anh said AI technology not only brings about many benefits to public transport owners but also helps improve safety for passengers.
Other apps developed by BA GPS are to be piloted on public transport soon, he added./.