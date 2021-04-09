Sci-Tech Bac Giang: Sci-tech application to promote socio-economic development The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on investment in research and the application of science and technology to serve local socio-economic development in the time to come, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Sci-Tech Viettel’s security firm triumphs at world cyber-attack contest Viettel Cyber Security Company, a subsidiary of Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, triumphed at the Pwn2Own 2021 contest - one of the world largest cyber-attack competitions – which was held virtually by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) on April 7 and 8.

Sci-Tech Voting of Vietnam’s top 10 ICT businesses 2021 launched The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) launched voting for the annual top 10 leading Vietnamese information, communication and technology (ICT) firms in 2021 in a Hanoi event on April 7.

Sci-Tech First Vietnamese digital human projects launched in HCM City Several digital humans developed by Vietnamese enterprises and individuals, were introduced to the public at the first Digital Humans Day held in Ho Chi Minh City last week.