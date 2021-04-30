Sci-Tech Vietnam, Russia promote AI cooperation The Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg on April 28 organised a teleconference on cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in artificial intelligence (AI).

Sci-Tech Da Nang tops ICT Index for 12th straight year The central city of Da Nang has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for information and communications technology (ICT) development and application, after topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for the 12th consecutive year.

Sci-Tech Start-up grows as trend among college students Start-up has become a trend among youngsters with driving ambition. Some, though still in college, have started their business out of their actual studies.

Sci-Tech Local publishers work towards digital transformation Vietnamese publishing houses are gradually promoting digital transformation to survive and develop, an inevitable trend of all industries, according to industry insiders.