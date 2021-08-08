Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the key technologies serving the national digital transformation process, which involves in all stages from data digitalisation, professional activities to operational model transforming in Vietnam.



Under a national strategy on AI research, development and application to 2030, Vietnam aims to make AI a spearhead technology in the fourth Industrial Revolution.



Vietnam has various advantages for innovative startups and technological development, especially breakthrough technologies in the field of AI thanks to an open business environment and abundant young human resources.



AI has been applied in many sectors such as health care, education, agriculture, transport, and e-commerce. AI technologies have helped Vietnam gain breakthrough development steps recently.



According to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy, Vietnam is one of the first countries in the world to design national programmes and strategies on digital transformation.



This is a good condition for the country to actively grasp opportunities brought about by the fourth Industrial Revolution to rise and change its rankings in the field, he said.



Currently, AI solutions and practice in Vietnam are in the first stage of the automation and predictive analysing process, while more complex AI applications are to be adopted in the public sector.



The fourth Industrial Revolution, with the core being digital transformation and digital economy, has created an equal opportunity for Vietnam to rise to the same level with the rest of the world. A national digital transformation programme until 2025 with a vision to 2030 has been approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 749/QD-TTg issued on June 3, 2020.



As part of efforts to implement the programme, ministries, sectors and localities have designed their own programmes and plans in digital transformation.



Many domestic firms have mastered key technologies and developed platforms serving the process, with more than 40 “Make-in-Vietnam” platforms introduced so far.



The portal in support of small and medium-sized enterprises has assisted thousands of businesses in applying digital platforms serving their digital transformation.



Besides, activities to step up the application of AI and digital platforms in trade promotion and trademark popularization with the combination of direct and online formats have helped enterprises access partners and markets effectively./.

VNA