Airlines cancel central region flights as Storm Etau approaches
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese airlines announced on November 10 the cancellation of several flights due to the threat posed by Storm Etau - the 12th storm to enter the East Sea this year.
Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Vietnam Airlines, and Pacific Airlines decided to cancel flights from and to airports in the south-central and Central Highlands regions.
Passengers who have plans to fly to or from airports in localities expected to be hit by Etau are advised to stay updated on the weather situation and also on information from airlines.
Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced the temporary closure of several airports in the south-central and Central Highlands regions on November 10, in response to the approaching storm./.