Society Deputy PM orders quick response to Etau, Vamco storms Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung called for drastic measures to minimise the damage set to be caused by Etau and Vamco, the 12th and 13th storms to hit the East Sea this year, at a meeting in Hanoi on November 10.

Society Vietnam Solar E-Expo 2020: The First and Only One-stop Online Business Matching Platform On September 17-18, as the beginning of a series of online events centering around ASEAN region, APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020 ASEAN Chapter was held successfully, which is also the only online virtual event that focusing on the burgeoning solar development in Asia Pacific at that time.

Society Latest landslide in Quang Nam kills one A landslide triggered by heavy rains from Storm Etau buried a house in Tam Lanh commune, Phu Ninh district, in central Quang Nam province on the morning of November 10, killing one woman.

Society Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has urged the Transport Ministry to direct contractors to finish the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports and put them into operation before the year-end - the peak travel season.