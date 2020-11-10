Society Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has urged the Transport Ministry to direct contractors to finish the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports and put them into operation before the year-end - the peak travel season.

Society People living with disabilities get digital skill support Thirty-nine students with disabilities will develop the skills needed to take on digital employment opportunities to help them live independently, support their families and contribute to the digital economy.

Society ASEAN 2020: 13th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour In line with the theme of ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 and based on the current situation of COVID-19, the 13th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour was held on November 10 with the theme "Supporting Migrant Workers during the Pandemic for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community".

Society Hanoi to host Korean book exhibition An exhibition to introduce a wide range of books from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnamese readers is set to run at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from mid-November to December 5.