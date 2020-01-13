Airlines to add flights during traditional New Year holiday
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has required domestic airlines to increase flights during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in order to meet the increasing travel demand.
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to add 56 flights on seven domestic routes between HCM City and Hai Phong/Hue/Thanh Hoa/Vinh/Da Nang/Quang Nam/Phu Quoc, with a total of about 11,000 seats(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has required domestic airlines to increase flights during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in order to meet the increasing travel demand.
The CAAV urged the addition of flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi/Vinh/Thanh Hoa/Da Nang during the holiday, especially from January 20-31, or from the 26th day of the last lunar month to the seventh day of the Lunar New Year.
In response to the request, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines decided to add 56 flights on seven domestic routes between HCM City and Hai Phong/Hue/Thanh Hoa/Vinh/Da Nang/Quang Nam/Phu Quoc, with a total of about 11,000 seats.
Specifically, there will be 10 more flights between HCM City and Hai Phong, six on the HCM City-Thanh Hoa route, two for the HCM City-Da Nang route, 16 for the HCM City-Vinh route, 14 for the HCM City-Hue route, six for the HCM City-Quang Nam route, and two on the HCM City-Phu Quoc route.
Earlier, Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco, announced that they will offer 2.23 million seats on all domestic flights during the country’s longest holiday.
Meanwhile, budget carrier Vietjet Air plans to add nearly 1,200 flights on this occasion.
From January 11 to February 9, the carrier will launch nearly 2.5 million seats on all domestic and foreign flights. It has put into service two new A321 aircraft on major routes between North and South Vietnam.
The newest airline Bamboo Airways also said it will launch an additional 3,600 fights with nearly 1 million seats on domestic flights./.