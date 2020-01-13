Business Auto sales in 2019 picks up 12 percent Members of the Vietnam Auto Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reported a year-on-year sales surge of 12 percent in 2019, riding on hefty festive discounts and promotional programmes.

ASEAN ASEAN committee discusses trade facilitation in Hanoi The 16th Meeting of the ASEAN Trade Facilitation Joint Consultative Committee (ATF-JCC) was recently held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi.

Business Reference exchange rate follows downward trend from previous week The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on January 13, down 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 10).

Business Ha Nam builds and protects local product brand In order to increase the competitiveness and value of local products, Ha Nam province has implemented a program to support traceability QR codes geographical indicators and collective brands.